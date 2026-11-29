71 West Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,623 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of 71 West Capital Partners' holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 71 West Capital Partners' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $16,341,405,000. Amundi increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $15,211,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $12,831,376,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total value of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $329.00 to $326.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average is $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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