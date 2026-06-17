71 West Capital Partners Acquires New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Article Title

Lilly acquired 4E Therapeutics, a developer of non-opioid pain treatments, expanding its push into the painkiller market and broadening the company beyond obesity and diabetes drugs. Positive Sentiment: The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Article Title

The company announced several pipeline updates, including progress on oral and early-stage candidates and a Phase 1 Alzheimer’s program, reinforcing investor focus on Lilly’s deep R&D pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Article Title

Market research highlighting strong growth in the global GLP-1 receptor agonist market supports the long-term demand outlook for Lilly’s obesity and diabetes franchise, which remains a key driver of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Healthcare stocks were generally firmer in afternoon trading, providing a modest sector tailwind rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Article Title

Several articles compared Lilly with Novo Nordisk amid ongoing obesity-drug competition, but these were mostly industry commentary and not new fundamental news for LLY. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing a “quiet new threat” to Lilly’s GLP-1 business, as employer coverage and access concerns could slow adoption or limit growth for its top-selling obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,122.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,016.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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