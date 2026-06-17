71 West Capital Partners Invests $37.97 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $37,965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of 71 West Capital Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $331.13 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $267.80 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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