71 West Capital Partners Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

71 West Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,442 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,612,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of 71 West Capital Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $424.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $424.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.22. The company has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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