7,221 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a "sell" rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0%

CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

