7,335 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 460,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 66.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,977,938.37. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

