7,500 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Down 10.5%

SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,546.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.10. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,603.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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