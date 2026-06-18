75,000 Shares in onsemi $ON Purchased by 4D Advisors LLC

4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. onsemi makes up about 2.2% of 4D Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after buying an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after buying an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of onsemi by 55.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after buying an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of onsemi by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Get Our Latest Report on ON

Key onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks are selling off amid higher-rate jitters and broader profit-taking, pressuring onsemi (ON) with the rest of the chip sector.

Semiconductor stocks are selling off amid higher-rate jitters and broader profit-taking, pressuring with the rest of the chip sector. Negative Sentiment: onsemi’s recent convertible-notes financing may be creating short-term hedging and supply pressure in the shares.

onsemi’s recent convertible-notes financing may be creating short-term hedging and supply pressure in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were stronger than expected, but that positive fundamental backdrop is being overshadowed by macro and technical factors.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here