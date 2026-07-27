7,632 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Family Manage LLC

Family Manage LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,632 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $371.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here