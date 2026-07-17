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7,653 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Bought by Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
D.R. Horton logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC opened a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter, buying 7,653 shares valued at about $1.07 million.
  • D.R. Horton’s stock has been supported by heavy institutional ownership, with 90.63% of shares held by institutions, and several other funds also recently added positions.
  • The homebuilder recently reported quarterly EPS of $2.24, topping estimates, and it paid a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share for a 1.2% annualized yield; analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.
  • Interested in D.R. Horton? Here are five stocks we like better.

Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,653 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.22 and a 52 week high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.62.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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