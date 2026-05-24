77,398 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

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