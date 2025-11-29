7,891 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Purchased by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,746,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,296,565,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $343.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

