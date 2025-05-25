799 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 799 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,744,547.96. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,157 shares of company stock worth $49,411,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $627.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $701.05.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

