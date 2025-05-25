8,036 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,565,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

