80,700 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,700 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $13,763,000. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $206.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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