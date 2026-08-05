8,249 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,249 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,847 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $567,372,000 after acquiring an additional 901,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 831.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,259 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $251,405,000 after purchasing an additional 658,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after buying an additional 528,769 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 613,732 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 527,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 51,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.58, for a total transaction of $19,728,885.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $293,231,119.06. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,938 shares of company stock worth $63,093,675. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $364.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GD

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $386.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $306.77 and a 1 year high of $400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $362.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.28. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.80%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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