842 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 842 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,237,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $29,734,000. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,572 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its 200-day moving average is $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here