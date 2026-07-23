8,423 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $427.00 to $402.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $483.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE HCA opened at $372.58 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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