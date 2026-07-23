8,423 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. HCA Healthcare accounts for 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $427.00 to $402.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $483.45.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%
NYSE HCA opened at $372.58 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.
Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare
Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms have launched investigations into HCA Healthcare over possible securities-law violations, increasing headline risk and investor uncertainty. HCA Healthcare, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Bragar Eagel & Squire is also investigating HCA on behalf of stockholders, adding to the cluster of legal inquiries that could pressure the shares. HCA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating HCA Healthcare, Inc.
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP has opened a similar investigation, reinforcing concerns that the stock could face further legal scrutiny. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HCA Healthcare, Inc. - HCA
- Negative Sentiment: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is likewise investigating HCA for potential federal securities-law violations, adding to the negative legal backdrop. NYSE: HCA Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages HCA Healthcare, Inc. Investors to Contact the Firm
- Neutral Sentiment: HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital welcomed 29 new resident physicians, a routine operational update that is unlikely to move the stock on its own. HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital welcomes 29 new resident physicians
- Neutral Sentiment: HCA also highlighted leadership and project updates at several facilities, including promotions and new CMO appointments, which are more operational than market-moving. HCA Florida promotes CEO of 2 hospitals Arabinda Pani joins HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood as CMO Think big: HCA rep. updates Rotary on Long Pt. ER and other projects
- Negative Sentiment: An HCA Georgia hospital paused most services amid flooding, which could create near-term operational disruption and reputational concerns. HCA Georgia hospital pauses most services amid flooding
- Neutral Sentiment: A story on HCA’s enterprise AI strategy was largely informational and highlights longer-term efficiency efforts rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. How HCA Healthcare built its enterprise AI strategy
About HCA Healthcare
(Free Report
)
HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.
The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.
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