9,376 Shares in Dollar General Corporation $DG Purchased by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Dollar General makes up about 0.9% of Park Capital Management LLC WI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,550 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Dollar General Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $119.80 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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