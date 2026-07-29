9,472 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,472 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $2,189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 900,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,373,774 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,616,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,631 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.99 and a 1 year high of $110.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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