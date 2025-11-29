994 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

