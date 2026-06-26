Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,702 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $59.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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