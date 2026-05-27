Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464,440 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $183,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE ABT opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,918,253.66. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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