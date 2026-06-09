Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 252.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank of Texas raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here