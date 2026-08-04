Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,831 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 271,872 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 331,920 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,784 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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