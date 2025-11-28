AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $230,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 237,030 shares of the company's stock worth $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

