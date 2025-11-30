AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Bought by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

ABBV stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

