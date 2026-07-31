AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,380 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 73,045 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. RINVOQ alopecia areata approval

The European Commission approved RINVOQ® for severe alopecia areata in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older. The Phase 3 program demonstrated statistically significant scalp, eyebrow, and eyelash hair regrowth, including complete scalp regrowth for some patients. The approval expands RINVOQ’s commercial opportunity in Europe. Positive Sentiment: RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. RINVOQ vitiligo approval

RINVOQ also received EU approval for non-segmental vitiligo, making it the first and only systemic treatment approved for that condition in the region. The decision was supported by positive Phase 3 repigmentation data and could further diversify RINVOQ growth. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. ABBV-859 Phase 1 trial

AbbVie began a first-in-human Phase 1 trial of ABBV-859, providing an early-stage pipeline catalyst. The program is not expected to affect near-term earnings, but investors may view it as evidence of continued investment in long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Unusually heavy call-option buying and a modest increase in an analyst’s 2027 earnings forecast indicate that some traders and analysts remain bullish on AbbVie’s longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. JUVÉDERM Day announcement

Allergan Aesthetics will hold its annual JUVÉDERM® Day on August 19, supporting consumer engagement and the aesthetics franchise, although the promotional event is unlikely to materially change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report.

Investors are also focused on AbbVie’s second-quarter earnings report due July 31. A slight reduction in one 2026 earnings estimate was offset by a higher 2027 forecast, leaving expectations mixed ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Apogee transaction investigation

AbbVie’s proposed acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics faces an investigation into the deal’s price and transaction process. While the review does not establish wrongdoing, it introduces regulatory and execution uncertainty around the transaction. Negative Sentiment: After a strong multi-year rally, valuation concerns and potential profit-taking may be pressuring ABBV, particularly with the shares trading near their 52-week high and at a rich earnings multiple.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $257.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $267.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.86. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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