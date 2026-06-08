AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,575 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,892 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in AbbVie were worth $63,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,408,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,805,530,000 after purchasing an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,499,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,084,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ABBV opened at $227.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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