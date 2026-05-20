AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,142,939 shares of the company's stock after selling 152,493 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $946,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,318,889 shares of the company's stock worth $301,353,000 after buying an additional 52,526 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in AbbVie by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,108 shares of the company's stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.25 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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