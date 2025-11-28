AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,419 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $164,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 237,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

