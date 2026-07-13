AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,452 shares during the quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after purchasing an additional 356,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $248.00 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64. The stock has a market cap of $438.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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