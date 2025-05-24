AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682,224 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,971 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.21% of AbbVie worth $654,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 956,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,980,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.95.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $183.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,985. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

