ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,782,000. ASML comprises approximately 1.3% of ABC Arbitrage SA's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,854.12.

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ASML Stock Down 4.0%

ASML stock opened at $1,726.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,711.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,483.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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