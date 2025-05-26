ABLE Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $87.82 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

