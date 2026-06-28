ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $30.34 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 price objective (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 71,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.75, for a total value of $42,587,906.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,695,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,503,625. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $25,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at $180,204,069.76. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,767 shares of company stock valued at $114,104,709. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $626.84 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $473.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $669.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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