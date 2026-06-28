ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Sells 161,897 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,792 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 161,897 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.6% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of S&P Global worth $244,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $409.88 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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