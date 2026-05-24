ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires Shares of 12,050 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,679,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $302.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6,043.97 and a beta of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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