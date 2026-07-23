ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock worth $3,128,850,000 after buying an additional 3,017,937 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GE stock opened at $341.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The stock has a market cap of $354.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.23.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $385.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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