ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 13,384 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho set a $335.00 target price on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE ECL opened at $248.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $243.15 and a one year high of $309.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total value of $390,454.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,760.28. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total value of $6,147,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. The trade was a 18.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

See Also

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