ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 416.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of EXR opened at $143.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.99. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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