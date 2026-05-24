ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $1.35 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 321.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,671 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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