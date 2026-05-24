ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 336.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,589.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.36 and a 12-month high of $1,675.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,356.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,139.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total transaction of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,992 shares of company stock valued at $139,220,810. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here