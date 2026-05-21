ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $65.51 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,007 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $65,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Article Title

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter in the FRACTURE trial, meeting key safety and effectiveness endpoints in patients with severely calcified coronary artery disease. The company plans to use the data to support a regulatory filing, which strengthens its cardiovascular pipeline and could expand future revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Article Title

The company announced a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase and a broader $5 billion buyback authorization, signaling confidence in its valuation and providing support for earnings per share over time. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Article Title

Boston Scientific also invested $1.5 billion for an equity stake in MiRus, with an option tied to the company’s TAVR business, which could deepen BSX’s position in structural heart and create an additional growth path. Neutral Sentiment: Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Article Title

Baird lowered its price target on BSX to $75 from $78 but kept an Outperform rating, suggesting analysts remain constructive even after revising near-term expectations lower. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Article Title

Other recent broker updates were mixed, with some firms reaffirming Buy ratings while Bank of America also trimmed its target, keeping the analyst backdrop supportive but not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary and fund commentary referenced BSX as having “weak results” or falling on that basis, which adds to the perception of recent pressure on the shares. Article Title

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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