ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $92.51 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681,999 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 566.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 354,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,814,296 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $51.26 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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