ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $1.64 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,061 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $34,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 871,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,837 shares of company stock worth $2,766,946. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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