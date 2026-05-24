ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $1.66 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,151 shares of the company's stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,228 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $99.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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