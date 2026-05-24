ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,953 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,465,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,410,390.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,132,242.37. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 71,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,234,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $231.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $235.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage on Nucor with an Overweight rating, which signals a bullish view from a major Wall Street firm and can attract investor interest. Barclays initiates coverage of Nucor (NUE) with overweight recommendation

Barclays initiated coverage on Nucor with an rating, which signals a bullish view from a major Wall Street firm and can attract investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Nucor, including Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, while maintaining a Strong Buy view. Higher earnings forecasts often support a higher stock valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Nucor, including Q2 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, while maintaining a view. Higher earnings forecasts often support a higher stock valuation. Positive Sentiment: Nucor opened its Lexington rebar micro mill, adding capacity to serve infrastructure demand in the South Atlantic and I-85 corridor. The new facility could support future sales growth and strengthens the company’s position in construction-related markets. Nucor Opens Lexington Rebar Micro Mill To Target Infrastructure Demand

Nucor opened its Lexington rebar micro mill, adding capacity to serve infrastructure demand in the South Atlantic and I-85 corridor. The new facility could support future sales growth and strengthens the company’s position in construction-related markets. Positive Sentiment: The stock also broke above its 20-day moving average, a short-term technical signal that traders may interpret as improving momentum. Nucor (NUE) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

The stock also broke above its 20-day moving average, a short-term technical signal that traders may interpret as improving momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider-trading commentary also circulated for Nucor, but the available snippet does not clearly indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Nucor, Clean Energy, Clover, Prudential, DoorDash Insider Shake-Up

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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