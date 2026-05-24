ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,874 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,003,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,329 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $44,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NRG opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $189.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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