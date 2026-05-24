ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned about 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,143,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 443,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 176.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,735 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 246,939 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.25.

View Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $144,002.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,685.45. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total transaction of $485,765.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,578,682.10. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,714. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $171.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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